Black Coffee wears custom-made AMIRI at sold-out Madison Square Garden show, pays homage to women who raised him

South Africa’s Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is the talk of the town - internationally and locally - after his sold-out show at iconic arena, Madison Square Garden. For his history-making performance, Black Coffee had to look his ultimate best and for that he enlisted modern luxury house AMIRI to create a one-of-a-kind look for him.

He wore a custom AMIRI hand beaded and embroidered shirt, and cropped double pleated pants with a jacquard motif. This is not Coffee's first time working with designer Mike Amiri - he accepted his Grammy award in a custom cream crystal-embellished AMIRI suit. Their latest fashion collaboration is very sentimental for the renowned music pioneer as it pays homage to the women who raised him.

The embroidered shirt was inspired by 'The Pyramids', an art piece created by South African artist @wonderbuhle and commissioned by Coffee that pays homage to the three women who raised him, his mother and two grandmothers.

“For me this is such an important piece, I am literally carrying my people to Madison Square Garden. The pieces are these three women - one Zulu and two Xhosa - the one in the middle younger in that being my mother. “Being who I am in the family, I wanted to preserve the history of our family,” explained Coffee. Amiri explained that it meant a lot to put together something that has so much feeling and called it an honour to be asked to create the magical piece.