LOOK: Black Coffee graces the cover of Haute Living ahead of Madison Square Garden headline show

Grammy Award-winning South African dance DJ Black Coffee added to what’s already an impressive start to the year with the announcement that he was the latest cover star for the luxury US lifestyle magazine, Haute Living. The world-renowned DJ, who’s been on an absolute tear over the past few years, shared the news on Instagram on Monday. “Buzzing to have landed the cover of @hauteliving ahead of the Miami Music Week madness,” he posted.

"Check out the full interview now and catch me at @livmiami Thursday & @factorytown_ on Friday! Full read via link in bio." The cover image sees the 46-year-old donning a slick black leather jacket and a pair of clear black shades. This year Coffee's globe-trotting exploits have already seen him travel to places like Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Ecuador and the US. The travelling has been taking a toll on him.

“I’ve been suffering, but I’m feeling a little bit better,” Coffee said at one point from a New York City hotel after a gruelling run. “This is how 2023 is starting. Basically, it’s telling me to take better care of myself. But so far, it’s been amazing.” Black Coffee on the cover of ‘Haute Living’ magazine. Picture: Instagram Despite the toll the endless travels have had on his body (during his interview he has an IV in his arm), he says he wouldn’t have it any other way. “Actually, I was talking to a friend of mine yesterday, and they were saying, ‘Do you think you’re going to ever slow down?’” “And I said, ‘Yes, but the day I stop, I think I will be miserable.’ I love playing music for the people. If one day I woke up and was told that DJs were no longer going to be paid, but here is a tour if you want it, I’d still take the tour.”