Tweeps are curious about Black Coffee’s ‘new love of his life’

Tweeps were in a frenzy after snaps of Black Coffee and a woman exchanging smooches on the cheek made the rounds on Twitter .
A tweet by @lebohangbokako read: “Black Coffee with the love of his life 💝”
Tweeps left no stone unturned as they analysed pictures of the Grammy-award-winning music producer and DJ and the unknown woman, clearly living their best life in France.
A video of the two also surfaced on Twitter, showing the two in a close embrace while the woman welcomes him and says they are having a good time.
Black Coffee then gives her an intimate kiss on her cheek. Friends or more? You decide.
We outside ❄️ pic.twitter.com/HUKaJnYtgp— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 1, 2023
Meanwhile, Twitterville have taken on the task to get answers.
March 2, 2023
Followers weighed in.
@SizweJokodo wrote: “Girls are brave yho 😭💔“
@RatoSM_ wrote: “These ppl said they are friends and haven't seen each other in 8 years. How u guys concluded they were dating and even if they are how u guys got to say things like he went platinum, he upgraded, and even including his kids, i really don't know. Le toxic marn batho ba twitter.”
@Zamie8909 wrote: “Finally the coffee has cremora 👌👌👌pretty gal this 1.”
@Ongenasici wrote: “Is he getting married anytime soon? Where is she from 🙈🙈🙈 Halala to the big man.”
@zibusiso431 wrote: “Mara the lady captioned the picture my brother 🙄🙄. She said they haven’t seen each other in 8years 🙄.”
The world-famous DJ is currently going through a divorce from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, with whom he shares two children.
In December last year, Black Coffee took to Twitter to open up about Mlotshwa’s claims of him physically harming her.