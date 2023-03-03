Tweeps are curious about Black Coffee’s ‘new love of his life’

Tweeps were in a frenzy after snaps of Black Coffee and a woman exchanging smooches on the cheek made the rounds on Twitter . A tweet by @lebohangbokako read: “Black Coffee with the love of his life 💝”

Black Coffee with the love of his life 💝 pic.twitter.com/EexKnHPVbp — Lebo (@lebohangbokako) March 2, 2023 Tweeps left no stone unturned as they analysed pictures of the Grammy-award-winning music producer and DJ and the unknown woman, clearly living their best life in France. A video of the two also surfaced on Twitter, showing the two in a close embrace while the woman welcomes him and says they are having a good time. Black Coffee then gives her an intimate kiss on her cheek. Friends or more? You decide.

We outside ❄️ pic.twitter.com/HUKaJnYtgp — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) March 1, 2023 Meanwhile, Twitterville have taken on the task to get answers. pic.twitter.com/OPzh6AA2dR — Vincy (@VincySekhabisa) March 2, 2023 Followers weighed in. @SizweJokodo wrote: “Girls are brave yho 😭💔“

@RatoSM_ wrote: “These ppl said they are friends and haven't seen each other in 8 years. How u guys concluded they were dating and even if they are how u guys got to say things like he went platinum, he upgraded, and even including his kids, i really don't know. Le toxic marn batho ba twitter.” These ppl said they are friends and haven't seen each other in 8 years. How u guys concluded they were dating and even if they are how u guys got to say things like he went platinum, he upgraded, and even including his kids, i really don't know. Le toxic marn batho ba twitter — Lee 💫 (@RatoSM_) March 3, 2023 @Zamie8909 wrote: “Finally the coffee has cremora 👌👌👌pretty gal this 1.” Finally the coffee has cremora 👌👌👌pretty gal this 1 — ZAMIE/KHAYAA🥂🍾🏳️‍🌈💐❤️💅XHOSA 👌 (@Zamie8909) March 3, 2023 @Ongenasici wrote: “Is he getting married anytime soon? Where is she from 🙈🙈🙈 Halala to the big man.”