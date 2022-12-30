No sympathy for Black Coffee on Twitter: ‘This year was the year perpetrators fought hard to look like victims’

Black Coffee might’ve been expecting a bit more sympathy when he took to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday morning to label ex-wife Enhle Mbali’s GBV awareness post as “dark and irresponsible”. Instead, many have responded to his tweets by criticising him for not taking accountability for, at the very least, cheating on her. Black Coffee has since deleted the posts in question.

@BongaDlulane wrote: “Black Coffee behaves like any other powerful abuser,” commented @bongadlulane. “Pretends his being sincere kodwa he is assembling his army misogynists and bigots to thrash his ex wife. Classic from the man ‘I performed in Israel to feed my family.” Black Coffee behaves like any other powerful abuser. Pretends his being sincere kodwa he is assembling his army misogynists and bigots to thrash his ex wife.



Classic from the man “I performed in Israel to feed my family”. — Bonga Dlulane (@BongaDlulane) December 29, 2022 “Black coffee can't have 2 children outside Marriage and expect Enhle to be normal no ways,” added @g4swater. “He must be a man for once and come out with the truth and apologize first if he wants us to feel sorry for him.. he's never a victim.”

Black coffee can't have 2 children outside Marriage and expect Enhle to be normal no ways. He must be a man for once and come out with the truth and apologize first if he wants us to feel sorry for him.. he's never a victim — Katlego (@g4swater) December 29, 2022 @jacquitainers argued that cheating is a form of abuse. “Us guys never want to hear or understand that cheating is abuse. We only understand it when it happens to us. Perhaps we will never get the entire story but you hurt her bro. “The day that you accept this is the day that you will heal. She was telling you in a way you don't like.”

