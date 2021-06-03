Sarah Langa puts those Black Coffee dating rumours to rest: ’My divorce broke me’

Living life in the public eyes leaves many celebs under intense scrutiny, especially when it comes to their love lives.

Take a chance on being spotting with the same person on a few occasions, and suddenly you’re a couple or an item.

Rumours of a romance between DJ Black Coffee and Sarah Langa started doing the rounds in May when both happened to be in Miami at the same time.

Black Coffee was playing a DJ set while Langa took a detour from her Mexico holiday with bestie Kefilwe Mabote and decided to join in on the Miami fun.

Both had posted pictures of the party moments apart via their respective social media accounts, fuelling even more romance rumours.

Now the beauty and fashion influencer has set the record straight after a fan asked her on IG if she was planning to be in a relationship any time soon.

Langa responded with: “[email protected] Noooo...

“I’m currently on a journey of self discovery and healing, my divorce really f*&ked me up and broke me. I want to focus all of my attention on picking myself up again.”

Picture: @sarahlanga/IG stories

The model was formerly married to Johannesburg businessman Jehan Mackay. The couple tied the knot in a traditional, yet lavish, wedding ceremony in 2016, four months after announcing their engagement.

They officially announced their divorce in 2020, and at the time, Langa revealed during an online Q&A with her fans that “Divorce is not easy, it feels like losing a best friend. It’s like mourning a best friend’s death to you but also witnessing that same friend’s life through a window without you.”

Black Coffee and estranged wife Enhle Mbali are currently going through contentious divorce proceedings.