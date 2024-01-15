Black Coffee lets fans know he’s home and on the road to recovery

The Daily Mail further reported that he was recovering from surgery after sustaining injuries on his private plane which was forced to make an emergency landing at Montevideo Airport due to severe turbulence. Although his camp didn’t elaborate on the extent of the 47-year-old’s injuries, they did add, “We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team”. Fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Grootman has taken to X to let his 5.3 million followers know that he is on the mend.

Posting a series of emojis, what we’ve concluded is that he’s recovering back home in South Africa, and thanked God for his blessings. 🏡❤️‍🩹🙏🏿 — Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) January 15, 2024

X users were quick to wish him a speedy recovery, while some asked what the cryptic post was about. “Celebrities and cryptic messages... ‘I'm at home, getting better, thank God’ is too basic,” commented an online user. Another curiously asked: “Right? What do those emojis even mean?”

Coffee’s post comes just days after his estranged wife Enhle Mbali went onto IG Live to clear up a few misconceptions, including people dragging her for a meaningless meme she posted hours after news broke of his plane accident. The 35-year-old also spoke to her detractors and said she wasn’t going to delete the IG Live video in case they wanted to screenshot it. She said that many little petty things could be used against her in her divorce case, which she added was in November.