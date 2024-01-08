Cassper Nyovest’s 2024 prayer is to ‘obey the Lord and know him’

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest is living his life a little bit differently than before, moving away from the spotlight and turning to God. Nyovest in 2023 had an encounter with God that saw him come to the understanding of what it means to be a Christian. He has since opened up with his followers about the journey he is on.

As he walks his new journey with Christ, the ‘Doc Shebeleza’ hitmaker has even been baptised. He shared on his Instagram stories a short clip of himself being baptised inside a pool. The outspoken rapper also shared his prayer for 2024 with his followers on social media as he reflected on the new season.

“It’s a very exciting time, you hear everyone talking about how they going to be doing so much better, which is all great and well, but I feel we lack something. “I don’t hear too many people talking about the excitement to do better at obeying God. I’m excited. I don’t hear people saying, I’m excited at seeking God’s face, which is the most important thing because we are spiritual beings. “Unfortunately, it seems we only see blessings as money, power and fame. There is another life which I just realised.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) The rapper went on to quote Proverbs 8:32 “blessed are those who keep my ways” which is something he is praying for, to be able to obey God’s word and seek his face and know the Lord.

Just before the new year, Nyovest explained his absence which has seen him posting less on social media and not performing at too many gigs this festive. “Just to give you a summary, I went through a reset. I realised what life is. And my purpose in this life. “And I am not ashamed to say that my soul was washed by the blood of Jesus. I am not ashamed of the gospel,” he explained.