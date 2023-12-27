Cassper Nyovest on celebrating Christmas: ‘It’s the first time I’m spending it with Jesus in my heart’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest had his followers counting their blessings, as he wished them a merry Christmas recently. The Sama award-winning musician also confessed that this was the first Christmas he spent with “Jesus in my heart” and not only in his mind.

The “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker, who recently bought his first Bible, shared on Instagram: “Today’s Christmas is the most special for me. It’s the first time I’m spending it with Jesus in my heart. “Not just on my mind cause I grew up in a Christian home or because my parents told me about him but in my heart. I am so privileged to have had an encounter with the Lord. Holy Spirit let your presence be felt!!! Glory be to God!!! “Thank you for your grace !!! Your mercy!!! For you loved us soooo much that you gave your only son, to die for our sins. So that we could be with you in the kingdom. Merry Christmas!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@casspernyovest) Nyovest’s friends and followers took to the comments to tell the hip hop artist what an inspiration he is. “Merrry xmass Man of God nyovieee you inspire us even now we are turning to him🙌👏👏,” wrote @mufasa_alex. “Merry Christmas mufasa , my present from god is you to see this comment and reply. I love your music and I adore you and merry Christmas 🎄,” wrote @b.a.b.y.boyyy