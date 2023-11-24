Anatii reflects on producing ‘favourite rapper’ Busta Rhymes’ new single ‘Open Wide’

Anatii has forged such a successful career as a performing artist over the past half-a-dozen years that it’s easy to forget that he has arguably one of the most prolific producer catalogues in the history of South African hip hop. As if to remind us just how good he is, the 30-year-old has emerged from a relatively quiet spell as a producer (particularly for other artists) with a placement on ‘Open Wide’, one of the songs on rap icon Busta Rhymes’ new album, ‘Blockbusta’.

The single features US R&B star Christ Brown and Jamaican dance hall sensation, Shenseea. Anatii shared the news on Instagram with a carousel post that included some images of him and Busta together. “Had the honour of producing ‘OPEN WIDE’ featuring @chrisbrownofficial & @shenseea for my favourite rapper of all time, the dragon @bustarhymes,” shared Anatii on Instagram on Friday morning.

“At a time during the pandemic when I was feeling alone, borderline depressed and uninspired, Busta texted me one early morning asking me to call him regarding one of the records I produced for him and shared his excitement about breezy jumping on the song, then proceeded to play it for me over the phone and I lost my mind.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANATII (@anatii)