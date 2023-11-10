LOOK: Amanda du-Pont, Basetsana Kumalo, Zozibini Tunzi slay Standard Bank Top Women Awards

One thing about Mzansi queens is that they will always dress up for an occasion, making sure that they create a fashion statement. At the 20th Annual Top Women Awards, presented in partnership with Standard Bank, celebrities who attended dressed to the nines for the prestigious evening.

The Standard Bank Top Women Awards celebrate female entrepreneurs who are renowned in their field. In the entertainment industry DJs, actresses and businesswomen were honoured with nominations. Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo was awarded the Top Women Media Icon of the Year 2023.

The TV executive in an Instagram post reflected how the award was for the talented individuals she has worked with during her illustrious career. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo)

“Being in the media for almost 30 years and a content producer, I have had the pleasure of working with some of the most talented individuals who I have seen the careers grow, even today I get to work with great creatives, brilliant minds, young dynamic stars and those include the ones in front of the screens and behind the scenes, all are stars,” wrote Kumalo. Actress Amanda du-Pont was bestowed with the Top Women Media Personality of the Year 2023. She encouraged women to chase their dreams, push through barriers and take up space. “I love woman, support women. I believe the future of leadership and entrepreneurship lies in the delicate hands of women.