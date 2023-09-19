Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo finally clinch victory against Jackie Phamotse after 5 years

Businesswoman and former model Basetsana Kumalo is breathing much lighter now that her five year long court defamation case against ‘Bare’ author Jackie Phamotse has come to a close. In 2018, Phamotse tweeted about an alleged sex tape that put the Kumalos under a Twitter storm that had them being harassed online, resulting in the media couple opening up a civil harassment claim against Phamotse, as well as a case of crimen injuria.

Speaking to the media after clinching victory, the former Miss South Africa opened up about how the victory was not only for the Khumalos but for also “every single person in this country who works hard and earns their living off a good name”. “There are many people in this country who have taken their lives from being cyberbullied and today this unprecedented judgement is for all of us. “For my children, who have had to live in shame for the last five years, for my parents' legacy,” Kumalo told media.

Usually payment of a fine, alternatively, imprisonment for crimen injuria and criminal defamation/contempt of court but depends on the aggravating factors presented in court. Remember Vicki Momberg was convicted on 4 counts of crimen injuria and sentenced to 3 years’ imprisonment… — Tina (@Tina_Hokwana) September 19, 2023 The TV producer thanked her attorney who stood beside and got them to the end of the journey, which she described as soul breaking.

Phamotse’s mantra of “sue me” and “I tweet what I like” has clearly backfired on her as the Kumalos have come out on top. Media personality Bonang Matheba who has experience dealing with people who defame her name online, reacted to the video of Kumalo’s victory, sharing her joy. “Wonderful!!!! F*ck around and find OUT!!!! Rea Gopane and friends 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 BURN!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥”