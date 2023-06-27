Could Zozibini Tunzi be the next big host in Africa?

When Zozibini Tunzi told the girls to cement themselves, she knew exactly what she meant. She took that saying and ran with it, which is why almost three years later, after being crowned Miss Universe, she’s cementing herself as a confident media personality.

Tunzi's success is one for the books. In just under three years, we have watched her grow from a village girl to a global star, and there’s no stopping her. Since handing over her crown, the 29-year-old has been building a legacy for herself as a media professional. She is growing, from hosting prestigious events, appearing on “The Woman King”, and making her TV series debut. These are some of the big hosting gigs she’s bagged so far.

“Crown Chasers” The former Miss Africa (2019) will be on your TV screens as she makes a television series debut as the host of the very first Miss South Africa television show, “Crown Chasers”, which starts on SABC3 on Saturday, July 8, at 4pm. The longest-reigning Miss Universe not only hosts five 60-minute shows that follow the real-life scenarios of Miss SA finalists, but she also co-produces it.

“Hosting a TV series for the first time has been a beautiful experience. It came as second nature to me because the show is about a world I am very familiar. “What made it even more fulfilling was being a part of helping build it from the start, and every step of the way, from an executive-producing perspective,” says Tunzi. The show will include challenges based on the four pillars of Miss South Africa – duty, championship, empowerment and beauty – and the winner of each challenge will be chosen by a judging panel comprising of Bonang Matheba and Leandie du Randt as well as a weekly celebrity guest judge.

Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Supplied AMVCA In May, the people’s favourite Miss Universe hosted the ninth Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. She left a remarkable statement in Lagos, Nigeria, because not only did she kill her role co-hosting alongside Ik Osakioduwa, but she also looked every inch gorgeous.

She changed into three elegant gowns by Lanre Da Silva and looked good in all of them. Zozibini Tunzi at the AMVCA. Picture: Chuchu Ojekwe. Miss Universe Philippines The Tsolo-born star went to the Philippines earlier in the year after being there three years ago when she was crowned Miss Universe. This year, she returned as a guest host of Miss Universe Philippines and received a warm welcome from the Filipinos.

Zozibini Tunzi at the Miss Universe Philippines. Picture: Claude Villahermosa. Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy For Girls: Certification Ceremony It may not have been a public event but it was fitting for the academy to invite her as a guest speaker at the certification ceremony. After all, so many black girls look up to her and getting an opportunity to be addressed by her was sure a game-changer. A Bridgerton Affair