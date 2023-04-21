Zozibini Tunzi invited to Miss Universe Philippines as guest host

It’s safe to say Zozibini Tunzi is one of the best Miss Universe winners we’ve witnessed. Not because she’s from South Africa but because she is a global inspiration. When she won the title in 2019, she became a global icon, and seeing people from across the globe relate to her win, especially the black community, was, and still is, heart-warming. She changed the game when she wore that Miss Universe crown with short Afro hair. No one has done it as she did. And for that, she will remain remarkable.

The Tsolo-born star is returning to the Miss Universe stage once again, this time as a guest host. She will be attending Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Coronation Night on May 13. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) “Three years ago, I had the opportunity to speak with and empower the delegates of Miss Universe Philippines. Since then, I've always wanted to make a visit, and it's finally coming true! I can't wait to meet the delegates and witness the journey of their next Queen,” she wrote on Instagram.

And the Filipinos are looking forward to hosting her. “A very warm welcome to a Queen who really proved what an empowered woman means. We can’t wait to meet you here in the Philippines,” commented @jeffreybrill10. Another Instagram user, @joerexdiction, said: “One of my all-time favourite miss universe … happy to watch you in my country the Philippines.” Despite having achieved so much, Tunzi remains humble, especially when revisiting her past. As part of her Open Day Education tour earlier this year, she went to her former university, the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (@wearecput ), for their First Year Open Day.