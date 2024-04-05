The Big Hash's 'Heartbreak Hotel' album soars to success after overcoming setbacks

The Big Hash's album 'Heartbreak Hotel' has been a great success. The South African rapper had been working towards this for five years, and he was finally able to release it. The album was preceded by two other projects - 'Aries: A Precursor to Heartbreak Hotel' and 'Better Late Than Never'.

Tshegetso Reabetswe Kungwane, better known as The Big Hash, made the decision to drop out of school in Grade 10 to pursue his passion for music. He has consistently worked hard to ensure his success in the music industry. However, the road to his latest album was not an easy one. The Big Hash encountered significant setbacks, losing the album four times due to his cloud storage repeatedly wiping for unknown reasons. However, he took this as a sign that he needed to approach the project differently. He had a "coming to Jesus moment" and realised that he had to do things in a completely different way.

“I feel like everything that had to happen, happened. I am very grateful for the fact that I have had that many setbacks because they wouldn't have made me realise that the only person that could get me out of those situations was myself. The final product of his newest release is a testament to his hard work and dedication. The album has been a huge success, amassing 1.5 million streams on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube within just three weeks of its release. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FUTURE GRAMMY® WINNER (@thebighash) The Big Hash is finally where he needs to be. He has never seen such accomplishments in the last five years in his career. He has just had his highest charting album in five years, and he feels that it is his time to shine.

“It’s so divine, it feels like I really deserve to have my moment right now and at the time it’s happening.” In March, The Big Hash was the featured artist for Rap Life Africa, something he had been striving for since he shared a cover with the late Riky Rick for their collaboration 'Dark Horse'. He feels that this recognition is divine and that it is happening at just the right time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by FUTURE GRAMMY® WINNER (@thebighash) “It’s been six years and I’ve been chasing that very coveted spot and I haven't been able to snug it up until now. Rap Life is one of the biggest playlists in Africa and for me to even get the face is insane, something I couldn't have imagined.”