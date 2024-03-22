Emtee's back in motion with new music and major deal with global powerhouse Empire

Award-winning rapper Emtee has officially joined forces with the world-renowned record label and distribution company, Empire. The signing marks a pivotal moment in Emtee's career as he aligns himself with an industry giant that has shaped the careers of music icons globally.

Emtee, recognised for his unparalleled lyricism and infectious hooks, re-emerges onto the mainstream stage with an alliance that promises to redefine the music landscape. After years of silence, he is set to reclaim his throne in the industry, not only in South Africa but on the global stage, ready to face the best in the business. To celebrate the signing, the rapper has released a euphoric anthem titled ‘Good Time’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Hustle (@emteethehustla) The track encapsulates the essence of carefree joy, emphasising the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones without any worries weighing them down. ‘Good Time’ serves as both a celebration of Emtee’s new venture and a testament to his enduring commitment to delivering music that uplifts and inspires. Emtee, joining the Empire family of superstars, signifies a significant step forward in his musical journey.

Since its inception in 2010 by music visionary Ghazi Shami, Empire has played a crucial role in elevating the careers of African talents such as Asake, BNXN, Kizz Daniel, and Fireboy DML. They recently expanded its reach into South Africa and have bee been instrumental in breaking AfroBeats and Amapiano to the world. With Emtee fans longing for a new album from the rapper and the right backing behind him ‘Good Times’ are really in store for the rapper in 2024.