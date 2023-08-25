Emtee celebrates 10 years sober, but some fans aren’t convinced

Emtee took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share that he’s been sober from alcohol for 10 years now. The announcement caught many by surprise due to the ‘Roll Up’ rapper’s often unhinged public behaviour.

He also described alcohol as “the devil” and referred to himself as a “stoner” (marijuana smoker). “Mane I’m proud of myself,” he shared. “10 years sober from alcohol. That thing is the devil. Stoners be down to earth like a mf.”

Mane I’m proud of myself. 10 years sober from alcohol. That thing is the devil. Stoners be down to earth like a mf. — HUSTLE (@emteerecords) August 23, 2023 One fan responded to the post by sharing that he too had been off alcohol for a while. “I'm eight years out Big Hustle. And the Kush really does help the creative mind ease down through the unnecessary dramas we all face in our realities.”

I'm eight years out Big Hustle. And the Kush really does help the creative mind ease down through the unnecessary dramas we all face in our realities. — Fiks Martin (@gowiththeforest) August 23, 2023 Another doubted that the 30-year-old was actually sober. “you once said you were sober from smoking weed then 2 days later you went live uzibhemela🤣🤣” @nashmenemene shared similar sentiments, “Mane why do you have to lie to people? They don't pay your bills to just lie like that. Be a Man and stand for your Shit.”

Mane why do you have to lie to people? They don't pay your bills to just lie like that. Be a Man and stand for your Shit. — Tinashe Machipanda (@nashmenemene) August 24, 2023 Over the years, many have attributed Emtee’s erratic behaviour and career regression to alleged substance abuse.