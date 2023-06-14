Emtee admits to drug use

“Logan” hitmaker Mthembeni “Emtee” Ndevu has admitted to taking drugs in response to an article published by “Sunday World”. The online article with the headline, “Emtee is a drug addict and he abused me, alleges estranged wife”, revealed the statement that Emtee’s estranged wife, Nicole Kendall Chinsamy, gave to the police following the GBV case she opened against him in March.

Upon reading the online article the multi-award winning rapper responded with a tweet in which he admitted to using drugs. “Bombshell yokunuka (wake up). Who doesn’t know I smoke, I use to sip lean. Manje!?” Bombshell yokunuka. Who doesn’t know I smoke, I use to sip lean. Manje!? https://t.co/B7NzK8lM9b — IVANGELI (@emteerecords) June 13, 2023 “Lean” is a notorious mix of Codeine cough syrup and soda, it is also known by its street name “Purple Drank” or “Sizzurp”. It has been reported that the drink is most used by teens and young adults at parties or in social settings.

Emtee has also been regularly seen by his fans smoking cannabis on his Instagram Live sessions. Chinsamy, who was seven months pregnant at the time, said that the “Roll Up” hitmaker used to physically assault her and is a regular drug user. However, she didn’t reveal whether the “drugs” Emtee consumes were more than just the now legal weed.

While most of the comments that followed his tweet were of fans cheering him on, there was a few who called him out for possibly using more than just cannabis. @boooradley wrote: “We both know she might not be talking about weed and cough syrup sir… ” We both know she might not be talking about weed and cough syrup sir..... pic.twitter.com/XiM3vMlF3X — Stannis Baratheon (@boooradley) June 13, 2023 @Blessed74530558 said: “And that's not the only thing u using and we all know that.”