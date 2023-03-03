WATCH: Emtee’s Instagram Live backfires as seven-month-pregnant baby mama shows evidence of abuse

Just as it seemed Emtee was on his way back to his best following his recent feature on the “Mass Country” stand-out song “Crown”, the rapper has, once again, proved to be his own worst enemy with yet another saga unravelling on social media. On Friday morning, a recording of Emtee’s shocking Instagram Live started making rounds online. The recording starts with Emtee directing the camera at his wife, Nicole Kendall Ndevu, and repeatedly saying: “Do what you wanna do, do it.”

He then turns the camera to another woman in the house, who appears to be her mother, who says: “No we don’t want to do anything. Why is Emtee hiding the live when his wife is showing what he did to her on Valentines day?!



I love emtee but he’s fumbling now. pic.twitter.com/35iISK5Na6 — m a s h è s h a 💨 (@_mashesha) March 3, 2023 “He wants to hit us.” After he asks her why she’s in his house, she adds: “To protect my daughter cause you want to hit us.”

Ndevu then walks up to the camera and holds up an image of her swollen face and claims that Emtee had beaten her up on Valentine’s Day. He immediately turns the camera away and denies her accusation. “Here’s the proof,” she says: “You beat me up while I’m seven-months pregnant.” The couple continue to go back and forth off camera as the Live ends. This marks the umpteenth time the troubled rapper has humiliated himself on Instagram Live over the years.

His most notable gaffe occurred back in 2017, when he accidentally exposed his genitals while urinating during an Instagram Live. Over the years, he and Ndevu, who have two children together, have constantly accused each other of abuse and made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In late 2020, Emtee claimed that Ndevu and her mother had attacked him, and that her brother threatened to kill him.

“Both mother and daughter took turns chokin me tryna suffocate me,” he said. “Now the weight-lifting brother is threatening to kill me.” Both mother and daughter took turns chokin me tryna suffocate me. Now the weight lifting brother is threatening to kill me. — IVANGELI (@emteerecords) November 18, 2020 Ndevu would go on to release a statement, claiming that Emtee’s allegations were fabricated and designed to tarnish her name. “I would like to address the false accusations made against me by Mthembeni Ndevu.

“I will no longer protect someone who is trying to destroy my life by making false accusations about me. This is a blatant attempt to tarnish my name and my family’s name. The truth as to the core reason for the public fallout will be revealed.” Many have attributed Emtee’s erratic behaviour and constant controversies over the years to alleged drug abuse. Before all the controversies, the 30-year-old was, at one point, arguably the top rapper in SA following his huge breakout single, “Roll Up”, in 2015.

He went on to feature AKA and WizKid on the remix a few months later as he released his multi-award-winning and platinum selling debut album, “Avery”. In 2017, he followed that up with “Manando”, which was arguably an even more impressive offering than his first album. Shortly afterwards, Emtee’s career began to unravel amid drama with his record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, and alleged rampant drug abuse. Videos began to emerge of Emtee appearing to be high at shows and during his peculiar Instagram Lives.

Fans hoped that the worst was behind him when, in December 2022, Emtee joined Da LES’s podcast to speak on how he had quit drugs and lean, the codeine-heavy cough medicine he’s known to drink. It remains to be seen if this is really the case. Earlier in the week, Emtee took to Twitter to dismiss claims of drug abuse. “All this drugs talk is pissin me off. I even quit lean. I been sober for a minute so don’t come to me with that drug talk s***. I’m done with that life! Stop tryna push agendas here.”