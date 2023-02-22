WATCH: Boohle, Blxckie and Emtee set to feature on 'Deconstructed’, which showcases SA’s biggest hits

Channel O is set to premiere a new music show, “Deconstructed”. The show will take viewers behind the scenes of some of the favourite hits from the most definitive artists in the country. “If you’ve ever listened to a song that was so brilliant, you couldn’t help but wonder what the artist was thinking when they created it, Channel O’s new creative series, ‘Deconstructed’, is just the show for you,” the channel’s agency said.

The show also offers listeners/viewers insight into some of the country’s most-beloved musical acts’ creative process — “It’s like being in the studio with top musicians as they craft their musical gems”. Shirley Adonisi, the director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, added: “Having recently turned 25, Channel O aims to remain at the forefront of pop culture and musical subcultures because we go beyond music videos. “We also shine the spotlight on the people behind the music, and this show is another fantastic example of that.”

The show is produced by 21 FPS Media and the set-up will see artists talk viewers through what inspires their work. They will also be performing a handful of songs in an intimate studio setting. Khanyisa, Blxckie, Boohle, Emtee, Nanette, 25K, Manu WorldStar, Mariechan, Tshego, Bassie, Thato Saul, Rouge and Lady Zamar are among the guests on the first season of “Deconstructed”. “NEW SHOW. South Ah's finest musical acts are all set to deliver stripped down and soulful sessions on #Deconstructed, landing on #ChannelO on 23 February at 19:00. Get ready for reflective deep dives with your faves as they talk real life 100 in between intimate performances.”