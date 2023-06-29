‘I'm not as dumb as people think I am’: Emtee fires back at critics

From day one, Emtee has never been one to mince his words or shy away from the spotlight — he always shoots straight from the hip.
Lately though, the multi award-winning rapper and independent record label owner seems to have been a little more outspoken than usual.
Following his latest social media rant in which he once again took aim at “IMali Eningi” star Big Zulu, Emtee has taken to Instagram to defend himself and explain that he’s now fully focused on his upcoming album.
“l'm busy working on my album. Feeling sorry for the people speaking on my name loosely. Also crazy how people think I'm down bad when I'm a label myself, I'm a publisher, ghost writer, producer and a musical genius.”
He went on to add that despite the fact that he acts goofy online, he’s smarter than what people give him credit for.
“My kids get the best education and I'm taking care of families. Not just mine. I be acting goofy n all but I'm not as dumb as people think I am.”
“I keep to myself, lon ask no nigga for shit, I stay out the way and still get disrespected. I may be quiet, humble and timid but when my name come up, you put some respect on it. I'm not gangster, not a thief or a fake nigga. #DIY3 coming soon tho. Watch how they switch up after dropping #DIY3 the album. Gambu 🙌🏾”
Emtee’s latest dig at Big Zulu came earlier in the week when during an Instagram Live, he responded to a viewer asking him if he’d consider collaborating with Big Zulu by saying he wouldn’t because he views him as a “wack rapper”.