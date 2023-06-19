Boity and Emtee come together for a dope studio session: ‘We got one’

Boity Thulo is back in studio, much to the delight of her fans who have been begging her to release more bangers. Thulo isn’t letting the momentum die down following her sizzling freestyle video of performance video over the instrumental for Loatinover Pounds’ national hit single, “Sosh Plata”.

“I'm back in studio,” she announced in the caption of the video posted on Instagram and TikTok. She has since headed to the studio with one of the country’s top rapper Emtee after he requested a feature from her on Twitter. The two wasted no time, hoping back into the studio, after their brief interaction on Twitter about working together.

Emtee is so talented, bruh, Yoh! — Boity Thulo (@Boity) June 18, 2023 Both rappers left the session in good spirits feeling like they something solid. “Studio session with @boity today was fun. We got one,” tweeted Emtee. Fans are excited to hear what Boity and Emtee cooked up in the studio and are hoping that they won’t have to wait for long before hearing it.