Remy Producers return for second season with Major League DJz at the helm: Here’s what we know

It’s been two years since Remy Producers brought the first season of its global producer search to South Africa. Now, after a brief hiatus, the competition is back to unearth SA’s next biggest DJ/producer. Last time around, it was Profound who was the winner of the first season of the competition, which was curated by the late Riky Rick and the multi platinum selling producer Master A Flat.

This time around, the competition will be helmed by SA’s hottest DJs, Major League DJz, and the winner will get the opportunity to play alongside the amapiano duo in Dubai. View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMAWELE (@majorleaguedjz) The brand has announced that it has 10 finalists who will be attending a boot-camp with Major League and Profound over the next few days in Johannesburg. During the boot-camp the finalists will participate in training sessions and workshops to fine tune their skills and battle it out to see who comes out on top during the finale on Sunday.

“Music is part of our DNA as South Africans,” said Jerome Adonis, Portfolio Manager at Edward Snell & Co. on behalf of Rémy Martin South Africa in a press release. “We live, eat and breath music.” “We are cognisant that there are many young talented South Africans who aspire to make it big but do not have the opportunity for exposure. This competition offers our aspiring artists the opportunity to be recognised and be mentored into seasoned producers.” Ahead of the boot-camp, Profound spoke to IOL Entertainment about his journey since winning the competition and his involvement this season. “I’m really excited to be back after winning season, one and I’m happy to have the opportunity to share the success of my journey with this season’s contestants.”

