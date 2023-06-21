‘I’m not Big Zulu’: Emtee takes dig at Big Zulu after fan asks if he’s wearing fake clothes

The “Roll Up” hitmaker regularly makes snide comments directed at his adversaries on both Twitter and his Instagram Live streams.

Over the weekend, Big Zulu was the latest victim of Emtee’s uncompromising Instagram Lives. It all started when a viewer claimed that his clothing was fake.

“My drip is fake, are you crazy, n*****?” He fired back, before pausing for a few moments with a perplexed look on his face.

“This f*** n***** said I wear fake clothes. Yo my n**** don’t disrespect me like that. Me? Fake clothes? Nah, now you’re pushing it bro. Nah man, I get The North Face clothing from The North Face. What are you talking about? I got so many Jordans, ain t none of them fake. If you see me wearing fake clothes, kill me. How about that?”