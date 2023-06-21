‘I’m not Big Zulu’: Emtee takes dig at Big Zulu after fan asks if he’s wearing fake clothes

Rapper Emtee has developed a reputation as a sharp-tongued troll on social media.
The “Roll Up” hitmaker regularly makes snide comments directed at his adversaries on both Twitter and his Instagram Live streams.
Over the weekend, Big Zulu was the latest victim of Emtee’s uncompromising Instagram Lives. It all started when a viewer claimed that his clothing was fake.
“My drip is fake, are you crazy, n*****?” He fired back, before pausing for a few moments with a perplexed look on his face.
“This f*** n***** said I wear fake clothes. Yo my n**** don’t disrespect me like that. Me? Fake clothes? Nah, now you’re pushing it bro. Nah man, I get The North Face clothing from The North Face. What are you talking about? I got so many Jordans, ain t none of them fake. If you see me wearing fake clothes, kill me. How about that?”
Boity and Emtee come together for a dope studio session: ‘We got one’
Emtee admits to drug use
After all these years, Emtee is still crushing on Pearl Thusi: ‘The hood would be so proud if I hit that’
Nasty C releases new video with Emtee, announces album release date
Sizwe Dhlomo suggests Jub Jub and Emtee fix their lacklustre cover art
LISTEN: Emtee set to return with new Sliqe collaboration after abuse claim uproar subsides
Still annoyed, he later added, “What the f***? Me? Fake clothes? I’m not Big Zulu.” After fans commented that Big Zulu, who’s been boxing lately, was going to beat him up, he commented, “He’s gonna hit me? Is it me who went to the studio and dissed him on a song?”
Previously, Big Zulu dissed Emtee in “150 Bars” a diss track in which he also came after Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Slik Talk, Stogie T, and K.O. This is not the first time Emtee has alleged Big Zulu wears fake clothes. Last year, he claimed that Big Zulu wears fake clothes “day in day out”.
Following the Instagram Live, on Sunday Emtee had a studio session with Boity.
This comes after he tweeted her last week asking if they could work together on a feature. “Studio session with @boity today was fun,” he shared on Twitter. “We got one.”