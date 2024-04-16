Following the success of his sophomore album ‘Lindokuhle’, award-winning soulful singer, Mlindo The Vocalist, is back with new music delivering an important message through his soulful sound. ‘Isandla Ska Baba’ featuring Makhafija, marks Mlindo The Vocalist’s re-entry into the music scene while he takes a clear stand against the scourge of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

Mlindo the Vocalist, whose real name is Lindokuhle Mgedeza, has always used his music as an outlet to speak on issues the youth encounter. In the fight against GBV, the active involvement of men is paramount. By speaking out against GBV, men can help break the cycle of silence and create safer spaces for everyone. Beyond being allies, men play a crucial role in challenging harmful stereotypes and fostering cultures of respect and equality.

He chose GBV as a way to create awareness and let those who are experiencing similar situations know they are not alone and have a voice. “I felt it was a topic that was not talked about enough in the country. It’s something that is happening and something many people might have experienced growing up. “People are going through a lot and it’s not always easy to talk about it and I just wanted to give people a young therapy session with the song. Let them know they are not alone and give them hope.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindokuhle Mgedezi (@mlindothevocalist) The award-winning singer recently took some time off to connect with his family before releasing new music. Artists are always on the road performing across the country and within Johannesburg. Having experienced fame from a young age, the musician went through his fair share of growing up in the industry. “I’m really at peace with understanding things that happened. Things happen for a reason and I’ve learnt to accept that some things allow you to grow and value things that you have.

“The things that I have lost, I was blaming myself, I also went through a small depression and all of that made me understand that life doesn't always go the way you want.” Mlindo The Vocalist is also working towards an album, which will be a soulful piano album. “I just wanted something mellow, I just wanted to try something new, with the tempo.”

He's been working hard in the studio, with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and Mas Musiq. “We had to sit down and talk about differences,” say Mlindo The Vocalist about his relationship with DJ Maphorisa. Over the years the two have had their differences. “We sat down and spoke, we good and working now,” he added.