Mlindo The Vocalist. Picture: Twitter



Following a tweet that went viral on Sunday afternoon, Mlindo The Vocalist released a video refuting the tweets claims.

Twitter user Sibusiso Mvula tweeted that Mlindo had beat up his girlfriend in a parking lot after the South African Music Awards (SAMA's) which were hosted at Sun City, North West, over the weekend.





"Oh...trash Mlindo The Vocalist beat up his gf at the parking lot in Sun City after the Awards," wrote Mvula.

The tweet was retweeted 836 times and although many believed the tweet, many questioned whether the allegations were true.

In the video he said, "I have been getting calls from newspapers and I have not hit anyone. I don't know what the person who started this is trying to do".





Watch the full video below:





He further tweeted, "He was so drunk and out of control kicking cars in the parking lot".Following the series of tweets, the star who performed alongside Sjava at the awards ceremony on Saturday night, posted a video on his social media account, saying he did not hit anyone at the SAMA's and that he was not even with his girlfriend.