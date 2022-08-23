Mlindo The Vocalist and DJ Maphorisa officially reunite

Afropop star Mlindo The Vocalist and amapiano pioneer DJ Maphorisa are officially working together again after a rocky year filled with bitter public feuds between the two camps. Maphorisa’s manager and business partner Thuli Keupilwe took to Instagram to share the news.

“Welcome back home Mlindo The Vocalist,” she posted on her IG Stories along with a poster depicting his new booking email for Blaq Boy Music, which is Maphorisa’s record label. Mlindo also shared this poster on his Instagram feed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindokuhle Mgedezi (@mlindothevocalist) It was only a few months ago that Maphorisa went on a lengthy rant on Facebook accusing Mlindo and his manager Nyiko Bilankulu of backstabbing him.

“It’s so crazy how people will backstab you,” he said. “Mlindo the Vocalist came to Jozi. He didn’t know anyone and I had to get him a road manager.” Maphorisa then said that he asked Bilankulu to help Mlindo.

“At that time Nyiko was super broke but a cool, hard-working guy so I gave him a chance, not knowing the devil. To cut the story short, after two years, I hear Nyiko is Mlindo’s manager. “They cut off my percentage, he promoted himself. I said I will let them be even though I could take him back. I left them to do their thing.” In response, Bilankulu then went to MacG’s “Podcast and Chill” to clear the air and call out Maphorisa for not calling him instead of going to social media.

