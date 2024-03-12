The queen of Afro-soul, Lira, is returning to the big stage this coming Africa Day after a two-year hiatus. The soulful singer has been recovering after suffering from a stroke. Lira, whose real name is Lerato Moipone Molapo, will be performing live for the first time since suffering a stroke whilst in Frankfurt, Germany.

The multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, speaker, entrepreneur and author was left unable to read, write or speak. “People were initially interested in my recovery journey and, as time went by, started asking when I would perform again. I have been practising to perform as part of my recovery and have come to accept that the old Lira is gone. “I wondered who the new Lira would be, and I have been getting to know her. I feel ready to share her with the public,” said Lira. Expect a new Lira Lira first teased her vocal cords being ready to perform last year when she appeared at The RMB Starlight Classics during Sunnyboy and Masabane’s performance.

“I am so excited and looking forward to being on stage again to perform at Bassline Fest Africa Day Celebration on Saturday, May 25. “What makes this performance extra special is that we are celebrating 30 years of democracy in South Africa, the new Lira, and Bassline’s 30th Anniversary. “I have so much to be grateful for, and I look forward to seeing you at Constitution Hill Square on Africa Day. “

“Lira has gone from a stroke to singing health,” says Bassline Fest’s Paige Holmes. “She calls this her ‘Stroke of Luck.’” Lira explains, “My stroke was a blessing as it has given me a second chance at life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bassline - In Music We Trust (@basslinelive) “Many people survive having a stroke, but the damage to their brain leaves them permanently scarred and unable to move their bodies. “I feel fortunate that physically I have not been affected, and the new me has accepted that my brain has been damaged, so I speak slower and need to learn to stay calm as stress affects my ability to communicate. “I’m still recovering, and I will get better with time, and I’m so grateful for that.”

Paige Holmes adds that another focus of Bassline Fest this year is “the strength of our women”. “Celebrating the mothers and sisters who have the resilience, nurturing, courage, creativity, and tenacity that keeps them, their families, and, in so doing, the continent going. “This year is the year of gratitude to all the women; for us, these women represent our shared continent’s resilience, nurturing, courage, creativity and tenacity.”

Besides Lira’s performance, Bassline Fest attendees can expect an African artisanal market selling all manner of exquisitely creative African food, arts and crafts, bars, and other food and drink stalls. Bassline Fest will be announcing the rest of the line-up later. DETAILS

Venue: Constitution Hill Start time: 15.00 End time: 23.00