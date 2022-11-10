Langa Mavuso, Spoek Mathambo and Melo B Jones join Samthing Soweto as Bassline Summer headliners

We’re a few weeks away from “Bassline Summer 2022 festival” taking place at Constitution Hill on December 3. Following the announcement of Samthing Soweto as the headliner, the event organisers have added more Mzansi acts to the line-up.

Langa Mavuso, LaliBoi with Spoek Mathambo, Melo B Jones and Rah Punzl join the “Amagents” hitmaker as the headliners. Concerts SA and its partners, The Royal Norwegian Embassy, Samro (Southern African Music Rights Organisation) and IKS Cultural Consulting, say they had to strengthen the line-up. They added LaliBoi and renowned producer Spoek Mathambo to offer festival-goers a taste of the unique and vital blend of hip hop, jazz and South African tribal music.

“’Bassline Summer’ celebrates the end of the year, a time to have fun and let go, with the best of Mzansi talent from our most shining stars to our rising stars in the making. This year ‘Bassline Summer’ forms part of Joburg’s annual Arts Alive Festival,” says Bassline Live’s Brad Holmes. To help with the development and training of the live music industry at large, the Bassline will be giving the artists performing and the technical trainees on the Fest production, one-year usage to the Bassline Music Biz Essentials. They will also offer online masterclasses with a series of online videos covering the essentials of the live music business straight from the industry pros.

Festival tickets are available through Computickets from R270 to R300. Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment’s digital magazine here.

