WATCH: Samthing Soweto starts new tour off with a bang

After announcing his new “Now or Never” tour at the beginning of July, Samthing Soweto kicked the tour off in style with a sold-out show at Pretoria's State Theatre over the weekend. It's been an eventful month since the multi-award winning afro pop star ended his hiatus with the release of his new single "Amagents".

He'd previously shared that he'd been going through depression after fans probed him about his silence and loss of weight. Since its release on June 23, "Amagents" has already been certified gold by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RISA) after garnering over 1.2 million credible streams across digital streaming services. "It’s gold now, #amagents is gold. Thank you everyone for supporting me by streaming this song. Truly makes me happy," he shared on Twitter.

To cap off the successful release, Samthing announced a few weeks ago that he'd be embarking on a multi-city tour, starting with Pretoria, which quickly sold out, and Cape Town. "2dates, 2cities-CONFIRMED- Tshwane & Cape Town-I hope you are ready! Your city not announced yet?-DON'T worry... there'll be 2more dates & cities announced soon“ he tweeted. 2dates, 2cities-CONFIRMED-

Tshwane & Cape Town-I hope you are ready!

Your city not announced yet?-DON'T worry... there'll be 2more dates & cities announced soon.

Tshwane(Jozi) https://t.co/Fg96sbM84P

Cape Town https://t.co/m8LNm90xqm pic.twitter.com/eAiw6TJ0Xg — Samkelo (@samthingsoweto) July 1, 2022 Videos circulating online show the capacity crowd singing word for word to the talented vocalist's hits:

