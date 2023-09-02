Lira explains how her stroke had been her ‘blessing’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lira last year suffered a stroke in Germany, ahead of a scheduled show. The songstress, whose real name is Lerato Molapo, was later diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.

Samsung held a Do What You Can’t event, where they celebrated the strength, brilliance and achievements of women and Lira shared her inspirational story of how she turned her stroke into a “blessing”. Lira opened up to the women in the room about the events of the day, when she suffered her stroke, about how everything was normal before she experienced a sensation during her walk. This is not Lira’s first time telling her story, she opened up when she was a guest on The Upside of Failure on Radio 702 hosted by seasoned broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja.

Melanie Ramjee and Lira share a warm hug following her emotional and inspiring talk. Picture: Supplied Lira disclosed in the intimate setting how her partner was right by her side, even before travelling to Frankfurt - he video called and calmed her down as she tried to piece together what was going on with her, which felt like a “bad nightmare”.