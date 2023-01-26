Lira taking time to heal after her stroke

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lira took to Instagram to share a few snaps of her road to recovery, which includes clips of her low-key vacation. In May 2022, Lira suffered a stroke, which resulted in her loss of speech, while she was in Germany, where she was scheduled to perform.

Later, in August, she confirmed that she was diagnosed with Aphasia, a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension. Aphasia leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others. Many people have aphasia as a result of stroke. Lira, born Lerato Molapo, told followers that her healing process is going slowly but she tried to remain positive throughout the process.

For her first day back on social media for this year, she captioned her Instagram post: “Compliments of the new year! I haven’t posted this year. My speech healing is very slow, I’m doing the best I can to remain sane. I’m still alive and well. I wish great health, prosperity and love!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira) Her friends and fans sent well wishes on her post. bridgetmasinga wrote: “Positive mind and steady progress lover💓 P.S Ngiyeza there for island living.”

leannemanas wrote: “Sending so much love Lira!! You will get there! Enjoy that beautiful peaceful surrounding.” kellykhumaloza wrote: “We will continue so stand firm in prayer for you ❤️.” maneodee wrote: “One step at a time sis. Slow means movement. Movement means progress. You’ll get there. I thank God for your life. Uyathandwa vah… ❤️.”

