Lira hospitalised after suffering a stroke while in Germany

The family of the award winning musician, Lira, has released a statement announcing that she has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke. Lira, born Lerato Molapo, was in Germany for a performance when she suffered a stroke. It has affected her ability to communicate and impacted her speech.

The ‘Feel Good’ singer, who is a world renowned performer and has performed on some of the biggest stages around the globe, is back in South Africa and is being seen to by medical personnel to nurse her back to full health. In the family’s statement, which was also posted on her social media platforms, the family said Lira will not be able to perform any time soon. “Her medical team has advised that her journey to recovery will require patience and therefore, it is unlikely that she will be able to perform in the short term. That said, Lira is in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery,” the statement reads.

Lira recently performed on fellow musician, JR’s Feel Good Live Sessions. The performance, which took place last month, was a celebration of her impressive catalogue that has lead to her being an acclaimed performer. In an interview with IOL Entertainment just before the pandemic hit in 2020, she said that she did not see herself leaving South Africa permanently. “South Africa was my training ground. South Africa affirmed me. South Africa gave me my wings to go and explore my dreams.

“That’s why I will never leave South Africa permanently, but the reason I go out is that I need to show the African child that it is possible. I want to build a nice, viable career, and it’s not necessary to move there, but to have a global career.” Lira recently partnered with MyMastery, an online platform that offers a unique learning experience, delivered by South African icons who will share insights into their craft and journey to success. As a master of the art of performance, Lira is set to offer young creatives some valuable and practical tips on how to survive the industry.

“I’ve always been passionate about sharing everything I have learnt in pursuing a creative career because I know what it’s like to have your gift feel like a constant niggle that won’t go away," she said in an interview with IOL Entertainment. The Molapo family has urged her fans and South Africans, to keep her in their thoughts. “We thank you all in advance for your prayers, support, kindness and utmost sensitivity and consideration during this very challenging time in her life. Let there be light!”

