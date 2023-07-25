Lira gives first interview since suffering a stroke: ‘It was an uncomfortable feeling in my head’

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lira has had her first interview since suffering a stroke last year in Germany.
The songstress, whose real name is Lerato Molapo, was later diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by damage in a specific area of the brain that controls language expression and comprehension.
The 44-year-old was a guest on The Upside of Failure on Radio 702 hosted by seasoned broadcaster Relebogile Mabotja.
Lira shared with her good friend and neighbour how she has made progress over the past 14 months.
"I get surprised with how much progress I'm making, and today is a good day," shared the songbird.
Lira explained she is now at a point of being comfortable to share her story and narrated for Mabotja about the events of the day she suffered a stroke.
"The sensation lasted about 15 minutes. It wasn't painful. It was an uncomfortable feeling in my head. I walked into a restaurant, and I wanted to ask them where my hotel was."
The songbird had intended to ask for help but her voice didn’t come out.
After a while, the “Feel Good” singer made her way back to the hotel and tried to make a call to her partner but later discovered she couldn't read.
She was taken to hospital the next day by ambulance after her manager Lisa realised something was wrong. It was confirmed at the hospital she had a stroke.
"Wow. I was shocked. I'm too young to have a stroke. Not me. Not me. Not me. I cried. I cried because how was I going to tell my parents? I was alone."
Lira explained that physically she appeared to be okay but was unable to speak or read, when the first responders arrived to her hotel room. She cried, alerting them that something was amiss.
The singer has since regained her speech and is in recovery, but is speech-impaired and struggles to say certain words.
Following the stroke, the songstress has been left wanting to enjoy life and not take it for granted.
“It's made me value life a bit more. When you have [a] stroke, it calms you from the stress of life. When I'm stressed, I can't speak, so it is important for me to keep calm and peaceful."
The songstress is all about making peace her priority and has been seen on social media engaging in calm travelling activities.
