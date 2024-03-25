Durban DJ Stanky DeeJay to celebrate growth of 'Pianocast' at One Man Show

Durban Amapiano DJ and music producer Stanky DeeJay, will be presenting his second instalment of the captivating music showcase ‘Pianocast’ this March. The DJ, real name Siza Kweyama, and also known as the better half of the popular amapiano duo Kweyama Brothers, will have the honour of being the main act of the 2024 One Man Concert taking place at the Durban Exhibition Centre.

This year, The Live One Man Concert will also be a live recording of Stanky Deejay’s brainchild and the country’s biggest young music podcast, ‘Pianocast’. For the last two years ‘Pianocast’ has grown popular amongst fans. What started as a monthly DJ Mix series has grown into a podcast platform and visual content. View this post on Instagram A post shared by StankyDJ (@stankydeejay_sa) “The concept has grown so much and reached incredibly high numbers globally,” said Stanky Deejay.

“The local and international love is a testament to how the culture and movement of the genre is growing rapidly and organically.” At the 2024 One Man Concert, Stanky Deejay will be joined on stage by his industry peers who feature in some of his best works, including Kabza de Small, Young Stunna, Benny Maverick, Zee Nxumalo and DJ Tira. “This concert is a celebration not only for Pianocast but all the underground producers,” said Stanky Deejay.

“The hit makers in the shadows who are yet to be known and get their time to shine, it’s for the guys who’ve made it and are making huge strides for upcoming talent as well.” Stanky Deejay will close the concert with a two-hour set with hits from his past, present and unreleased works. About Live One Man Concert:

Date: March 30. Time: 4pm Venue: Durban Exhibition Centre, 11 Walnut road