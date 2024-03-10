Happy ending for DJ Tira after getting his Mercedes G Wagon key back

Music producer, DJ and businessman DJ Tira recently reached out to his massive social media following in the efforts to locate his Mercedes G Wagon key, which he forgot inside an Uber. DJ Tira’s efforts were fruitful as he was able to find the Uber driver, Enos and get the key back to his Mercedes G Wagon.

The award-winning musician real name, Mthokozisi Khathi detailed to his 4.8 million Facebook followers how he forgot the key to his luxury vehicle during an Uber trip to OR Tambo International Airport. Following a few days of using the spare key to his Mercedes G Wagon, DJ Tira finally connected with the driver and got what belonged to him. The driver’s efforts did not go unrewarded as he got the R5000 rand, DJ Tira promised to give him. The Uber driver was left more than grateful after he received the money.

DJ Tira had resorted to give a R5000 cash incentive to the driver to return the key after his efforts to locate the driver through the Uber App were unsuccessful. Uber support allows riders to contact drivers about a lost item, and also helps connect drivers and passengers to each other but sometimes things don’t accordingly. “Drivers are independent contractors. Neither Uber nor drivers are responsible for the items left in a vehicle after a trip ends.