DJ Tira launches ‘DJ Tira World’, an exclusive content portal for fans

Popular DJ and Afrotainment boss, Tira has announced that his fans will be able to consume exclusive content about his career and life for R3 a day. The content portal, which is named “DJ Tira World”, is a downloaded application and reveals behind-the-scenes performances, family family, gig guides and more. And is currently only available to Vodacom customers.

He recently shared the news on Instagram with a video clip and caption that read, “DJ TIRA World" is officially launched. “We have created an exclusive content portal made just for you, where you can access all my videos, songs, social updates, gigs and competitions all from my very own portal. Click on link in bio to check it out. **Exclusive to all Vodacom customers for now!! App launching soon. T&Cs apply.” In the video clip he says, “A yo wadup, welcome to DJ Tira Word, where you get to see exclusive content by DJ Tira for only R3 a per day.”