WATCH: DJ Tira is the latest celebrity to debut his own alcohol brand

He might be known as one of South Africa’s most popular DJs and record producers but Mthokozisi Khathi aka DJ Tira is also an incredibly successful businessman. Earlier this week, Khathi announced a new business venture with the launch of his cider brand, Bearings Cyder.

Taking to his social media pages, he announced that Bearings Cyder is now available for purchase at selected stores in South Africa. “Bearings Cyder is now available at selected stores across South Africa! #SambaNgeBearings. #BearingsCyder. Drink responsibly,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by djtira (@djtira) As part of the marketing strategy, Khathi held a competition on Twitter where winners won R500 for sharing news of Bearings Cyder‘s launch.

Friends and fans are excited about his new venture and some have expressed support and anticipation to taste the DJ’s new speciality. In the alcoholic business, he joins Kabelo Motsamai aka Prince Kaybee, and rugby legend Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira, who have recently launched their own wine brands. Mtawarira has poured his passion into a new business project that has now officially culminated in the launch of a bespoke wine collection called The Beast Wine Collection, founded on a brand philosophy of excellence, resilience, and passion.

“I have been eagerly awaiting the moment when we could share details of this exciting launch of The Beast Wine Collection, which is very close to my heart. “Our mission is to offer high-quality, locally produced wine to an extensive consumer market, and the production of this collection has represented true labour of love over the last year. “I am confident that everyone will enjoy the product as much as I have enjoyed the journey of producing this collection of fine wines,” he said in a statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BeastWineCollection (@thebeastwinecollection) Motsamai on the other hand launched Milani - a wine collection named after his son. “So excited we are finally here,” he posted on Twitter. “Thank you to all the men and women back at the farm who have made this possible. Today I’m announcing that the Milani Wine is now available on our very own online store,” he wrote.