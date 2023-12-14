DJ Tira and Afrotainment part ways with Senzo ‘Msezisto’ Shezi over misuse of company resources

Record label boss DJ Tira has announced the departure of Afrotainment employee Senzo 'Msenzisto' Shezia after being found involved in the misuse of company resources. “It is with great regret that we announce the departure of Mr Senzo “Msenzisto” Shezi effective immediately.

“Following an internal investigation, it has come to our attention that Mr Senzo has engaged in behaviour that is inconsistent with the standards and values of Afrotainment,” read the statement. Shezi had been working with the DJ, artist and entrepreneur for nine years as a road manager and also handled artist booking at the record label. “As Afrotainment, we prioritize transparency, integrity and respect in all our business practices. The behaviour exhibited by this employee is not reflective of the values that we uphold.”

The statement assured clients, partners and stakeholders that they will be taking the necessary steps to rectify any issues that may have arisen because of Senzi's actions. “His departure will not affect the quality of delivery of our services. We remain dedicated to serving our clients with the same level of excellence and commitment that they have come to expect from us. “We appreciate the support and understanding of our clients and the public during this difficult time. We are confident that this decision is in the best interest of our company and its stakeholders,” said Afrotainment.

Details for the record label’s new booking manager were also shared. Tira turned off the comment section for the post on Instagram but in his caption made it known he was heartbroken over the nine year-relationship ending.