Zee Nxumalo is one to watch as she continues to establish herself as SA’s next superstar

It’s always good to see a rising star, actually, start climbing the ranks and tap into their potential of being a national treasure. This is the case for singer Zee Nxumalo - who has been on IOL Entertainment’s radar for a hot minute now.

Nxumalo may be young having recently turned 21; the young star is proving to be quite the force with back-to-back viral collaborations with DBN Gogo, Shakes & Les, Bandros and Zulu Makhathini. This festive season, Nxumalo unlocked a new level to her success, thanks to the smash hit ‘Funk 55’ with DBN Gogo and Shakes & Les, which could be heard from every car and party.

Nxumalo credits her success to “consistency” and considering she hasn’t taken her foot off the gas pedal, the results are showing. Picture: Instagram The track was teased in November and when it hit streaming platforms, fans had the song on repeat with it achieving over 3 million streams across various platforms. “Songs like this feel like they come directly from God,” the star explained.

“Funny thing is ‘Funk 55’ came when the Uber was waiting for me. We had requested and I was like, ‘Les let me record something quickly before I head out’. So I did one take then I was done.” Nxumalo credits her success to “consistency” and considering she hasn’t taken her foot off the gas pedal, the results are showing.

Ever since her first mainstream single 'Pholile' featuring industry heavyweights Azana and Mlindo The Vocalist, she's shown her versatility with back-to-back hit features on veteran Zulu Mkhathini and newcomer Bandros' 'Shay'moto' and 'Nguwe' respectively. "It's not always a matter of always making hits, it's not about making big songs, it's just consistency. It's always being there at the studio sessions, photo-shoots, promotional opportunities, and everywhere else I'm needed."