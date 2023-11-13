WATCH: DBN Gogo and Zee Nxumalo preview new ‘Heinke’ single with Shakes and Les

Zee Nxumalo shared a video on Sunday night performing alongside DBN Gogo at a local nightclub.
The video sees Nxumalo signing along to an unreleased single titled ‘Heinke’ as DBN Gogo DJs next to her.
The song is expected to be a collaboration between the two and amapiano duo Shakes and Les.
“Dropping soon 🍺✨💯,” shared Nxumalo in a joint post with Shakes and Les.
Last week, Shakes and Les shared a post on Instagram in which DBN Gogo and Uncle Waffles were seen dancing together to the unreleased song as the duo performed the song at Johannesburg’s Drama Bar.
The 20-year-old Nxumalo is currently enjoying a wave of success with two of her collaborations, ‘Nguwe’ and ‘Shayimoto’, on high rotation and performing well on the events circuit.
“I feel like it’s my time to shine because all the doors are just opening for me right now,” she shared with IOL.
“It feels like the perfect timing and I’m trying to make sure that I show up and do my best with every opportunity I get.
“I have a feeling this song is going to shake things up this December. It’s also been so exciting to see how well ‘Nguwe’ and ‘Shayimoto’ have been doing on social media and streaming platforms. I get shown new videos of people enjoying the music every single day.”
DBN Gogo is also expected to have more music on the way with the likes of Shishiliza and Yumbs. “DBN Gogo Previews New Music in Studio with @shishiliza44, @yumbs_sa & @zeus.omega. Cc: @dbngogo,” shared Culture Collector over the weekend.