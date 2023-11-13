WATCH: DBN Gogo and Zee Nxumalo preview new ‘Heinke’ single with Shakes and Les

Zee Nxumalo shared a video on Sunday night performing alongside DBN Gogo at a local nightclub. The video sees Nxumalo signing along to an unreleased single titled ‘Heinke’ as DBN Gogo DJs next to her.

The song is expected to be a collaboration between the two and amapiano duo Shakes and Les. “Dropping soon 🍺✨💯,” shared Nxumalo in a joint post with Shakes and Les.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakes and Les🇧🇷 (@shakesxles_official) Last week, Shakes and Les shared a post on Instagram in which DBN Gogo and Uncle Waffles were seen dancing together to the unreleased song as the duo performed the song at Johannesburg’s Drama Bar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakes and Les🇧🇷 (@shakesxles_official) The 20-year-old Nxumalo is currently enjoying a wave of success with two of her collaborations, ‘Nguwe’ and ‘Shayimoto’, on high rotation and performing well on the events circuit. “I feel like it’s my time to shine because all the doors are just opening for me right now,” she shared with IOL.