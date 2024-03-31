The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture hosted the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards on Saturday evening and it was a glitzy affair. Grammy award-winning singer Tyla arrived in the country, just in time to accept her honours in her home country. This is the 22-year-old’s first time home since she won her Grammy award.

The ‘Water’ hitmaker was among the rising stars honoured at the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards, where she won Best International Act. The awards project is an initiative that recognises creative South Africans rooted in celebrating their respective cultures. In her award acceptance speech, Tyla expressed her joy to be back home, celebrating creatives.

“I’m so proud of our creatives and amapiano music. Amapiano has done so much for South Africa and I’m so happy to be one of the artists who represent us while we are overseas. Tyla sharing a few words at the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards (CCIA) where we recognise our rising stars!!!#CCIAwards #WeAreArt #WeAreCreative #WeAreCulture pic.twitter.com/YGeotmnfmc — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) March 30, 2024 “I just want you guys to know that when I’m overseas, people love South Africa, they love our accent, dancing, our music, everything that is South Africa is loved. I just want to encourage everyone to be authentic to themselves. Being South African is a flex and it’s going to always be a flex. OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday was packed with South Africans waiting to welcome home the pop star.