Minister Zizi Kodwa slams auctioning of Nelson Mandela’s personal belongings

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture has expressed concern at the auctioning of possessions belonging to former president Nelson Mandela. The department and the South African Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra) lodged an application for leave to appeal in the high court relating to the unpermitted export for exhibition or sale on auction of Mandela's belongings.

“Former president Nelson Mandela is integral to South Africa’s heritage. His life, experiences and legacy live in our consciousness and in the values we promote as a country,” Kodwa said in a statement. “It is thus important that we preserve the legacy of former president Mandela and ensure that his life’s work and experiences remain in the country for generations to come.” He added that it is important to record and tell stories that deepen SA's heritage.

"The legacy of former president Mandela, and many others who have contributed to get South Africa to where it is today as a free, democratic, and culturally diverse nation, cannot be forgotten. It is therefore critical to support the intervention by Sahra for the sake of maintaining the country’s rich heritage," Kodwa said. The New York Times reported that Mandela's daughter Makaziwe Mandela wanted to move ahead with plans to sell the anti-apartheid icon's personal items. Proceeds from the auction will be used to finance a garden in Mandela's memory. Mandela died at the age of 95, in December 2013.