Tyla back in South Africa in time for Cultural and Creative Industry Awards

This is the 22-year-old’s first trip back to South Africa since she won the inaugural golden gramophone for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammys award show.

South Africans have gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome home Grammy award-winning singer Tyla .

The superstar comes home just in time for the Cultural and Creative Industry Awards which she has been nominated for in the Best Newcomer Award category.

Fans are excited to have the star back home, even if it might be for a short while. While in the country, a Tyla pop-up will take place in Johannesburg on April 2 at Mall of Africa.

The Cultural and Creative Industry Awards are not the local awards honouring the country’s latest export. Tyla scored six nominations at the upcoming Metro FM awards.