DJ Zinhle teases new Cassper Nyovest-inspired sunglasses collection

On Monday, DJ Zinhle took to her Instagram stories to share an image of a sample for new sunglasses she’s working on for her brand, Era By DJ Zinhle. The new collection, she revealed, is inspired by none other than rapper Cassper Nyovest.

“Did a shoot with @casspernyovest a few months ago,” she shared on her Instagram Stories. “He told me about a Sunglass design he wanted me to make. This is the sample inspired by the man himself.” The new collection is inspired by none other than rapper Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Instagram The 38-year-old DJ and businesswoman has formed a strong friendship with the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker over the past few years, and the two often support each other’s business ventures on social media.

Just a few months ago Zinhle, decked in her Era By DJ Zinhle accessories, appeared in Nyovest’s new commercial for his alcohol brand, Billiato. “Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to AIR BILLIATO, enjoy a taste of wealth. #AirBilliato #BilliatoATasteOfWealth @billiato1.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) Last week, Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena spoke to IOL Entertainment about her new role as creative director for the Era By DJ Zinhle brand.

“I just loved the brand,” she revealed. “I think the minute I started hanging out with Zinhle, I started to see it more personally and closely. “And then I was just like, ‘Girl this thing is fire, you gotta do this, you should try this’, and I really just forced myself into the job.” Then, when Zinhle fell pregnant and wasn’t able to shoot for the brand anymore, Mabena took over as the model.

