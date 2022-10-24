Khuli Chana gives Lamiez Holworthy her flowers: ‘My wife had a great impact in this comeback’

Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy are one of the most loved couples in South Africa. The two entertainment industry juggernauts are constantly sharing loved up snaps on Instagram, whether it is cosying up at home, looking dashing at events or living their best lives on vacation.

Story continues below Advertisement

When Chana joined Maps Maponyane as the first guest of the new Mzansi Magic show, “Mzansi Icons”, he made sure to give his wife flowers for her role in his career and his life in general. When Maponyane asked him about “Buyile”, his comeback single last year, he took the opportunity to pay tribute to his wife. “I gave the hottest chick in the game my surname,” he starts, referencing a line from the song.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHULI CHANA (@khulichana01) Then he explained: “My wife had a great impact in this comeback. First, just the reinvention. I’m blessed with a loving woman — somebody who gets a kick out of making her man shine. And that’s how I grew my confidence back.” He went on to describe her role in his life as being a major contributor to his rebirth. “Oh man, it’s like being reborn. And also having somebody that reminds you or that reintroduces you to yourself.” The interview also saw Chana share the details on the infamous case of mistaken identity that led to him being shot several times by the cops and his journey in the music industry, first as part of the group Morafe, then as a solo artist.

Story continues below Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KHULI CHANA (@khulichana01) At the end of the interview, Maponyane asked Chana what defined success for him. “A legacy, generational wealth, breaking the cycle and that curse,” he responded. “And being remembered for shaping this culture of music and lifting others.” “I’m seeing kids who will do beyond what I have been able to achieve. I wanna be on my death bed surrounded by family, I pray that it’ll be the same family till the end. I really want that fairytale.”

Story continues below Advertisement