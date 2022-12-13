So, about those twins? Siya Kolisi tells wife Rachel she’s hot and sexy amid pregnancy rumours

Mzansi darling and businesswoman Rachel Kolisi has denied that she is pregnant with her third child. Showcasing her abs, Rachel shared a picture and video of herself at the fitness centre in Ballito and she simply captioned the post: “Just here to confirm that I am not pregnant 🙅🏼‍♀️😅…Straight into it with @hiitmann_sa this morning 💀”

And the captain was quick to respond to his wife’s post; taking to the comments section, Siya Kolisi affirmed Rachel’s beauty, reminding her that she is hot and sexy. “@rachelkolisi all I wanna know who’s @hiitmann_sa ?! Have I met him? Where is he from? Why you not answering my questions 😂😂😂,” jokingly asked Siya. He continued: “By the way, you’re looking hot, sexy and beautiful 😍”.

Mamusizwe Rala wrote: “Lol, how could you?! You know we as your social media in-laws want another little Kolisi running around ❤️😅.” While Keri Kingston said: “Can't blame us for being excited at the possibility of another little Kolisi😍😂”. Kholofelo Hope commented: “😂😂😂could be early days you know😂”

Raquel Klazen Smith added: “Well you can exercise and still be pregnant just saying 😂 Andile Kilani added: “Nothing wrong to make Kolisi family bigger😂😂😂” Author Zelda la Grange had to remind everyone that though Rachel said she was not expecting, the couple had revealed their best news that started the pregnancy rumours.

“Well, we still don't know what the 'news' was,” she said. Early in the month, the couple shared an intimate snap of themselves, all love up in their bedroom after Siya had decided to surprise his wife with an early homecoming. This came after the national rugby team claim their victory over England with a spectacular 27-13 win, on November 26.