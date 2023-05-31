Tweeps react to Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa dating rumours: ‘Didn't see this one coming’

Seasoned radio personalities Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa are rumoured to be the latest it couple in Mzansi. According to “Sunday World”, they were spotted holding hands and looking like a couple on a recent dinner date. A picture of the 947 radio personalities holding hands was shared by the publication.

It is unclear how long they have apparently been together but they have been mingling for a while. Thabethe was last linked to actor and presenter Lunga Shabalala and Marawa was linked to actress Nelisiwe Sibiya from the hit e.tv soapie, “Durban Gen”. Marawa also sparked dating rumours with “The Real Housewives of Durban” star Nonku Williams, which she poured cold water over.

Thabethe, on her reality show “Unstoppable Thabooty”, doesn’t directly open up about seeing anyone in particular. The rumoured romance has received mixed reactions from fans, with some being surprised by the union. @Zet_Ndlovukati tweeted: “Didn't see this one coming.”

Didn't see this one coming. https://t.co/BzEt9VULaz — Zet_Ankole (@Zet_Ndlovukati) May 26, 2023 @Ms_Lofthouse tweeted: “Hebanna when did Thando Thabethe break up with Lunga ? Kodwa ke clearly Robert Marawa still has a heart ♥” Hebanna when did Thando Thabethe break up with Lunga ? Kodwa ke clearly Robert Marawa still has a heart ♥ — Baby Mama 💫 (@Ms_Lofthouse) May 26, 2023 Media practitioner Neontle Momo Mogomotsi’s recent maternity shoot pictures had social media users looking twice, wondering if the famous actress was expecting. “For a moment I thought she was Thando Thabethe. Especially frame 1. Almost said Robert Marawa wa shesha. So beautiful,” tweeted @BeingJane8.