WATCH: Thando Thabethe invites the cameras into her world on ‘Unstoppable Thabooty’

Actress and award-winning radio personality Thando Thabethe is the latest Mzansi celebrity to open her world up to fans with a reality show.
On Monday afternoon, Thabethe dropped the teaser for “Unstoppable Thabooty” on her social media platforms.
In the short clip, Thabethe is seen doing the boss walk, asking followers: “Are you ready?” This was followed by hint of the show “coming soon”.
“Yoh, everything I ever got, I worked for and I worked hard for it too,” is also heard in the clip.
The businesswoman has a lot to show her fans, from her successful Thabooty business, her radio and acting career and, with any hope, maybe her love life.
She was previously linked to actor Lunga Shabalala. They used to post each other on their social media accounts but it has been a while since they did so.
In 2018, she broke off her engagement with Frans Mashao, less than a year after he popped the question.
“Unstoppable Thabooty” will be airing on BET, which has aired other celebrity reality shows such as Busiswa, Khanyi Mbau and Boity Thulo’s.
Thabethe shared that her production company, which she announced last October, along with her best friend Tumeo Maimela, is behind the show.
Thabethe’s fans are very excited to see what “Unstoppable Thabooty” will be offering and are ready to set their reminders.
Her comments section was filled with messages from celebrities such as Thuli Phongolo, Shauwn Mkhize, Lerato Kganyago, Anele Zondo, Zanele Potelwa, Ms Cosmo and Sihle Ndaba.