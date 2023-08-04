Kelly Khumalo stands her ground: ‘Twitter cancellation does not remove God’s blessings upon my life’

Kelly Khumalo is one name that is no stranger to making headlines. She is one of the country’s top singers and performers with her fair share of controversy. This week, Khumalo has been at the centre of headlines after being dropped from two line-ups of events that she was scheduled to perform at.

Khumalo had been dropped from the Tribute to Women concert and the The Maseru Jazz Festival. News of Khumalo being dropped from the line-up has been making the rounds on social media with many weighing in on the matter, and what it could mean for her as an artist. Ever since the death of her boyfriend Bafana Bafana soccer player Senzo Meyiwa in 2014, Khumalo has faced criticism from the public, even more so, now that her name has been implicated in the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Well, Khumalo is not bothered by the talk, as it’s all business as usual for the singer as she is currently actively posting her confirmed booking on social media, with spicy captions. In one Instagram post, for the RustyRocks All for Women Music concert taking place on August 12, Khumalo confirmed to her fans that she will be there, thanking those who will be coming and telling those who are not coming there will be no shortage, even if they don't come. “12 of August sila abezayo siyabonga abangezi asishodi ngabo,” she wrote. Her good friend, Somizi Mhlongo took to the comments and expressed his support for the singer.

Oksalayo for shit! Ningakuthatha Konke I will STILL BE KELLY KHUMALO ! wena uzoba ubani? A hater who rejoices on ppls challenges?Oksalayo Nala ngizodlula! Mark my words! https://t.co/ZWLAZVtKtD — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) August 3, 2023 “Twitter cancellation does not remove Gods blessing upon my life….bethanda bengathandi this voice will continue to SING!🤴🏾🐆” she responded to one tweep.

Twitter cancellation does not remove Gods blessing upon my life….bethanda bengathandi this voice will continue to SING!🤴🏾🐆 https://t.co/lRqjn5HRZF — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) August 3, 2023 In response to another she said: “Shem you must be desperate for attention you even pinned my face on your tweet😂😂😂😂 I understand no one cares when you talk about yourself…… tsek 🚮”

Shem you must be desperate for attention you even pinned my face on your tweet😂😂😂😂 I understand no one cares when you talk about yourself…… tsek 🚮 https://t.co/gQxrIbKpH6 — The Voice Of Africa (@KellyKhumaloZA) August 3, 2023 Khumalo’s manager Kgothatso Tsotetsi in response to questions sent by IOL Entertainment, hit back at Tribute To Women Festival director Joe Chakela’s decision to drop his artist from the line-up.