Break the news gently to your folks: ‘7de Laan’ to go off air after 23 years

Long-running soapie “7de Laan” will be not be recommissioned for another season when season 24 comes to an end in December 2023.
SABC 2 and Danie Odendaal Productions announced in a press statement that after 23 years on air, the show is coming to an end.
The brainchild of Danie Odendaal, “7de Laan” on April 4, 2000 made its debut on SABC, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family who all became household names.
“7de Laan” focuses on the lives of residents staying in and around the community of “7de Laan” in the suburb of Hillside.
Originally presented in Afrikaans only, the show has gone through many transformations reflective of a changing society through the introduction of various dynamic characters, story-lines and languages from other races and cultures, reflecting the rich diversity of our country.
Not only did “7de Laan” contribute to assisting South Africans make the transition to a democratic state by dealing with issues such as inter-racial and homosexual relationships but also taught many how to speak Afrikaans through listening to the language and reading the English subtitles.
“7de Laan” has won several awards throughout its life span, including the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) in the categories of Best Soapie and was voted as the Most Popular Soapie in the Royalty Soapie Awards this year and Outstanding Female Villain award won by Deirdre Wolhuter for her portrayal of Mariaan Welman.
Thandi Ramathesele, executive producer of “7de Laan” in a media statement expressed that it was “bittersweet to say goodbye”.
“As we come to the end of this chapter, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew who have poured their talent and passion into bringing the show to life.
“We also extend our deepest appreciation to the viewers and fans whose unwavering support has been the driving force behind our success,” said Ramathesele.
Head of Content for Video Entertainment for SABC, Lala Tuku added that “7de Laan” has left a “lasting imprint on the SA television landscape”.
“SABC is proud to have worked with Danie Odendaal Productions and been part of the journey leading and producing the best Afrikaans soapie on local television for SABC 2. 7de Laan has penetrated the hearts of millions of South Africans.”